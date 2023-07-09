Federal Govt Fortifies Civil Servants For PMS Take-off





The federal government through the head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has charged top management staff to map out strategies that will ensure that the office of the head of Civil Service, being the originator of Performance Management System (PMS) in the service, is enlisted as one of the quick implementers of the system, service-wide.

In a statement signed by the director of communication, Mohammed Ahmed,

the head of the civil service of the federation gave this charge recently while declaring open a 3-Day Executive Training/Capacity Building for senior and top management staff and other stakeholders in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan explained that the OHCSF, as the purveyor of PMS in the service, cannot afford to be behind schedule in its implementation, describing the office as a University of the Service, that prepares modules, formulates and coordinates policies, teaches and consults for other Ministries, extra- Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs)…





Source: Leadership Newspaper