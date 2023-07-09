Gender Equity And Need For Reliable Time-Use Data





How do you use your time? A popular musician in one of his tracks cautioned against improper use of use time.

There is no official data on how Nigerians use their time, whether for paid or unpaid activities. Neither is there demography use of time data be it gender, age, or career.

However, it is largely believed that women bear the brunt time spent on unpaid jobs such as caregiving.

Experts say such data is vital for national planning because they help policy makers and implementers to deliver on their mandates, particularly with regards to gender equity in the workplace and businesses.

To fill the gap, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, (UN Women) have come together to carry out a national survey on Time Use In Nigeria.

Mr Adeyemi Adeniran, Statistician-General of the Federation/CEO, NBS, told a stakeholders and donors meeting in Abuja that conducting the Standalone Time Use Survey (TUS) in Nigeria…





Source: Leadership Newspaper