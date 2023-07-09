Police Arrest 207 Suspects Over Phone Snatching, Others In Kaduna





The Kaduna State Police Command said in line with the operational strategies of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, it has recorded another tactical milestone in its relentless onslaught against criminal elements in the State with series of arrest.

According to the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige, after raids on identified black spots following the outcry by the good people of Kaduna State on the activities of criminals within Kaduna metropolis and environs, positive results were recorded with the arrest of 207 suspects in connection to various crimes expecially phone snatching, ATM swapping, robbery, thuggery (Sara-Suka) and other heinous crimes.

He said the arrests were made in different locations within the city centre and a number of recoveries were made.

He added that investigations were ongoing, while some of the suspects had been charged to court, and others were undergoing an in-depth inquiries after which they will also…





Source: Leadership Newspaper