UN Launches Renewed Global Action For Sustainable Development Goals





The United Nations (UN) on Wednesday, 5 July 2023, kicked off a communications campaign to rally for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the roadmap for people and planet adopted by world leaders in 2015.

According to a statement issued by the Media Officer of the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), Dr. Olueyi Soremekun, the public mobilization comes ahead of the critical halftime Summit in September at the UN in New York. The campaign aims to amplify an urgent call for ambitious new action, showcase the Goals as the blueprint for sustainable progress globally, and galvanize the global public around this shared agenda for our common future.

At halftime toward the deadline of 2030, the promise of the SDGs is in peril. For the first time in decades, development progress is reversing under the combined impacts of climate disasters, conflict, and economic downturn and lingering COVID-19 effects, the statement added.

The 2023 SDG Summit will gather world leaders at the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper