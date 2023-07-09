Youth Group Opposes Rivers’ N200bn Ring Road Project





The South-South Youth Initiative (SSYI) has kicked against the planned N200billion Port Harcourt Ring Road project, to be executed by the state government.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara had on Friday, signed a N200 billion supplementary budget, tagged, “Rivers State Supplementary Appropriation Law No. 4 of 2023”, which was passed by the State House of Assembly on Thursday, into law.

Fubara said with the development, his administration was poised to begin construction work on the proposed Port Harcourt Ring Road project that will connect communities across several local government areas.

The governor announced that he will soon sign the contract papers and eventually flag-off the Port Harcourt Ring Road as a legacy project of his administration.

But, SSYI in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday by its President, Imeade Saviour Oscar, wondered why Fubara will concentrate the project in Port Harcourt metropolis where his predecessor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, carried out all…





Source: Leadership Newspaper