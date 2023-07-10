18 Benin Republic-bound Party Goers Die In Auto Crash 





18 persons suspected to be going for a party in neighbouring Benin Republic have died after a bus conveying them collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bus driver and his conductor also died in the accident.

It was gathered that the deceased passengers had chartered the bus from the Yaba area of Lagos State to attend a group party in the Republic of Benin.

The accident happened about 9am at Age-Mowo close to Mowo along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Spokesman for Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Taofiq Adebayo, said: “It involved a Mazda commercial bus with passengers and a truck loaded with sand.

“The driver of the commercial bus lost control when he saw a truck ahead of him while trying to overtake the tipper truck loaded with sand.

“Immediately, 20 people died including the 18 passengers alongside the commercial bus driver and his motor boy.”

Adebayo said the remains of the victims…





Source: Leadership Newspaper