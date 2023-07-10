2nd Anniversary: Jiangsu Chinese Business Community Hailed For Fostering Ties With Nigeria





The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing, has commended the Jiangsu Chinese Business Community Association in Nigeria for bridging business opportunities between China and Nigeria.

Ms. Yuqing also hailed the association’s dedication to fostering economic growth, promoting local development and giving back to the community.

She said this during the second anniversary of the Jiangsu Chinese Business Community Association in Nigeria held in Lagos.

In her speech, the Consul General commended the chamber for their remarkable contributions to the Nigerian business landscape, fostering stronger ties between Jiangsu Province in China and Nigeria.

She commended the association for their outstanding efforts in supporting local development and their spirit of philanthropy.

Giving an update on the association’s accomplishments over the past two years, the president of the Jiangsu Chinese Business Community Association in Nigeria, Mr. Wang Junxiong, said…





Source: Leadership Newspaper