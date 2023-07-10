ABUAD Alumni Celebrate Legal Giant Aare Afe Babalola’s 60th Anniversary As Lawyer





The Members and Executives of the Afe Babalola University Alumni Association under leadership of its President, Dr. Segun Ilugbusi, have extolled the virtues of the founder of the university, Aare Afe Babalola, on the iconic feat of 60 years at the bar and in the legal profession having been called to the Bar of England and Wales on July 9, 1963.

Commenting on the life and lessons learnt from the founder, an Alumni of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti, Fisayo Andrew Esq, who serves as Vice President in the Association, commended the giant strides of the legal giant, who has trained over 1,000 lawyers and produced over 25 Senior Advocates in the country.

His Law Firm, Emmanuel Chambers, is credited to be the biggest in the country.

Mr Andrew commended the Legal Giant, Aare Afe Babalola, for setting a milestone for others and for his watermark contributions to the Nigerian legal profession.

Similarly Olowookere Kehinde, an Executive Member of the Association joined numerous well…





Source: Leadership Newspaper