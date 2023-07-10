CBN Sensitises Bauchi Businesses On e-Naira





Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has sensitized Bauchi business community on e-Naira, payments system, consumer protection, currency operations and other policies and programmes initiated by the bank, among others.

Speaking in Bauchi at the CBN’ Fair yesterday, the branch controller, Haladu Idris Andaza said that the essence of the fair is to ensure that Nigerians are educated about the bank’s policies and programmes and learn how they can benefit from them.

Represented by acting branch controller, Salahu Bello Mohammed, who commended the CBN management for its magnanimity in approving that the fair take place once again in Bauchi this year, implored on participants to pay keen attention to presentations and other activities targeted towards addressing issues, challenges and prospects in the Nigerian financial system.

Also, apex bank’s director of corporate communication, Dr. Isa Abdulmumin assured the customers that CBN will continue to roll out proactive and innovative…





Source: Leadership Newspaper