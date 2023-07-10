FCTA Demolishes Illegal Residential Structures In FCT Community





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished hundreds of illegal residential structures and extensions within Gishiri village at Katampe District of the FCT, in continuation of its resolve to reclaim encroached plots of land for the rightful owners to take possession.

It was observed that officials of the Development Control Department of the FCTA, accompanied by joint security personnel stormed the area with two bulldozers, and pulled down the structures illegally erected inside people’s plots of land and right of way, for residential and commercial purposes, including educational and religious purposes.

While some of the people affected decried that they just finished paying their rent barely one week ago, others said the landlords were asking them to pay their rent before their structures were pulled down.

Also, it was observed that the owners of the legally allocated plots of land have started taking possession of their land by erecting perimeter fences…





Source: Leadership Newspaper