Gov Abiodun Urges Emulation Of Osinbajo’s Selflessness In Public Office





Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has charged Nigerians to emulate the virtue of selflessness in public office, as exemplified by the immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The governor said Osinbajo distinguished himself by raising the bar on good governance.

Abiodun gave the charge during the public thanksgiving and appreciation reception held in honour of Osinbajo by the Ikenne Development Association at Obafemi Awolowo Square, Ikenne-Remo.

He lauded Osinbajo for being focused and loyal to his principal as he served with dignity, integrity and utmost character, adding that the Ex-Vice President played a significant role in his emergence as governor, in the face of stiff opposition from his predecessor.

Abiodun said, ‘’Let us emulate Professor Yemi Osinbajo by using the opportunity of where we are today to diligently serve our people, we must appreciate the fact that the same people that we left behind while going into public office will…





Source: Leadership Newspaper