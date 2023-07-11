Gov Mbah Meets CNS, Seeks End To Sit-at-Home In South East





The Governor of Enugu State Dr. Peter Mbah has sought the support of the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies to end sit-at-home in the South East Region.

He made the appeal on Tuesday when he visited the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

He said his administration has zero tolerance for the sit-at-home which was inhibiting business and development.

“I assumed office as Gov of Enugu, immediately I convened a security Council meeting and following from that we made pronouncement that we wanted the sit at home to end because we have zero tolerance to that. There is no way we’ll be able to achieve exponential picture we have painted, those massive promise about growing our economy, eradicating poverty, it will not happen if we dont deal with that problem and of course that requires we needed to tighten our security architecture, mobilise our security agencies in our state to be able to deal with it.

“Thus far we are getting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper