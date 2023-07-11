Kaduna Launches Service Charter For 255 Healthcare Centres





Kaduna State deputy governor Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe has launched the State Primary Healthcare Board Service Charter, a comprehensive document that details the services and standards to be delivered in the 255 primary healthcare centres across the state.

The deputy governor explained that though the service was meant to recognise the importance of users of health facilities and to make them get maximum benefits for services, she added that the project also recognises the importance of health caregivers.

She said the Employee Performance Management Framework is also an integral part of the service charter.

Balarabe noted that the service charter is a comprehensive service document with detailed service standards that included “mission, vision, core values and mandates of the Board; key clients; key services being rendered by the board; services being provided at the Primary Health Care Centres; key performance targets; service standards; clients obligations, rights of clients;…





Source: Leadership Newspaper