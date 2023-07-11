Sports Commission Hails Organiser Of Gombe Inter-school Athletics Meet





Director, Gombe Sports Commission ,Mrs. Zainab Adamu, has poured encomiums on the chairman of Gombe State athletics Association, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara Gombe, for the successful organisation of the maiden Gombe Inter-Primary Schools Athletics Championship, saying the never witnessed the gathering of so many school children for athletics championships in its history.

She said she was overwhelmed with joy for the success of the championship.

“As a director of the sports in Gombe, I am overwhelmed with joy that One individual can pull-off such a feat and make it happen here without one kobo from the government.” Mrs Adamu stated.

She assured the association that the state government would assist the little it could to further this Championship very soon.

Mrs. Adamu maintained that it’s true that the government cannot fund sports alone without the assistance from the private sector such as Hon. Ahmed Gara.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank his Excellency, Gombe State…





Source: Leadership Newspaper