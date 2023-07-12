6 Weeks After Leaving Office, Osinbajo Gets New Appointment





Barely two months after leaving office as Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has landed an International appointment.

Osinbajo, who took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, announced his appointment as Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

The former Vice President added that he was thrilled at the opportunity to work at GEAPP.

Osinbajo wrote: “I am excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet @EnergyAlliance. Together, we will work to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector and boost Africa’s share in the global carbon market through #ACMI

“GEAPP in such a short period have demonstrated a commitment to support developing countries’ shift to a clean energy using models that ensure universal energy access as well as drive economic growth, generate jobs & sustainable livelihoods and meet urgent climate goals.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper