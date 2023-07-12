Angry Reactions Trail Vandalism, Theft Of Lagos Airport Runway Light





Stakeholders in the nation’s aviation sector have described the vandalisation and theft of the recently reinstalled airfield lighting systems at the domestic runway 18/36L of Murtala Muhammad Airport, Lagos, as an act of terrorism.

LEADERSHIP reports that on July 8 2022, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), shut down runways 18L and 36R at MMA in Lagos to install an airfield ground lighting system. The authority, however, re-opened the runway on 11th November 2022.

However, the disappearance of the approach lighting systems had raised security and safety concerns as stakeholders said, the regular incursion and stealing of safety components at the airports are carried out by a syndicate.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the director of research, Zenith Travel Consult, Olumide Ohunayo, said FAAN needs to review and overhaul the aviation security network.

He further stressed that, removing critical aviation…





Source: Leadership Newspaper