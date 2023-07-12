Aregbesola Wants Voter Register Linked With NIN Database





In a bid to forestall the challenges of credibility and transparency in Nigeria’s electoral process, former minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to link its voters’ register with the database of the National Identification Number (NIN).

This, according to him, will automatically bring an end to the era of underage voting and multiple registration.

Observing that the transparency of the electoral process is vital to the sustainability of a nation, the former governor said appropriate statistics is key to the entrenchment of accountability as the first step to achieving development.

Aregbesola stated this yesterday, while presenting the lead paper titled “Towards Free, Fair and Credible Elections,” at the 7th International Conference of the Professional Statisticians Society of Nigeria (PSSN), holding at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The former minister said, “I am suggesting a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper