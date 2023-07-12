Counsel’s Absence Stalls Trial Of Alleged Land Racketeers





The trial of alleged land racketeer, Moses Erih and his company, Micmerab Resources Nigeria Limited (suspects) by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been stalled by the absence of the defence counsel in court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the accused in High Court 30 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Apo headed by Justice Baba Shaini on four-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

Erih is a director in Micmerab Resources Nigeria Limited. The prosecution (EFCC) was represented by its counsel, Richard Dauda of the commission’s Legal and Prosecution Department.

One of the charges read that sometimes in 2007 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the court, with intent to defraud and obtain by false pretence property situated at Plot ED 22, Sabon Lugbe East Layout, Abuja via a document captioned: “Estate Development Lease Agreement” between Messrs Uche Okoronkwo and Obi Okoronkwo Company Limited (complainant)…





Source: Leadership Newspaper