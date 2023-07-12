Drama As Reps Walk Out Member From Chamber For Improper Dressing





There was a mild drama in the House of Representatives on Wednesday when a member of the House was walked out of the Chamber for improper dressing.

The male lawmaker had walked into the hallowed chambers towards the end of the day’s plenary session and sat down cladded in Jeans Trousers and T-shirt against the dress code for members at plenary session, which is a suit and tie or a traditional dress with a cap to match.

Consequently, Hon. Billy Osaweru (APC, Edo) raised a point of order, drawing the attention of the House to the mode of dressing of the lawmaker, which he said contravened the dress code for members of the House.

He said: “Mr. Speaker, our rules state the need for proper dressing while coming for plenary. Mr. Speaker, if you look upstairs, there is a member in Chamber wearing a T-Shirt and jean trousers.”

But while Osaweru was raising the point of order, the member stood up and walked out of the Chamber with Speaker Tajudeen Abbas saying “point of order…





Source: Leadership Newspaper