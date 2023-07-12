Police Rescue Abandoned Baby From Sewage In Lagos





Police operatives of Gowon Estate Division, Lagos have rescued a day-old female baby from a sewage tank.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Lagos Statement Police Command via its official Twitter account on Wednesday.

“A day-old female baby was found in a sewage tank at about 8:30am today. Officers of Gowon Estate Division, upon being alerted, promptly arrived at the scene. The baby was taken for immediate medical attention at a health center and is doing well” the statement read.





Source: Leadership Newspaper