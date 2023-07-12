Reps To Probe N1.165bn Abandoned Obudu Dam Resort Project





House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Water Resources (when constituted) to investigate why the N1.165 billion contract for the rehabilitation of Obudu Dam Resort has been abandoned.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Peter Akpanke at plenary yesterday, recalling that the federal government had in 2012 awarded the contract to Consolidated Construction Limited (CCL) for the rehabilitation of the dam resort.

He said, “The Obudu Dam Resort, a multipurpose facility which provides water to over 60,000 people as well as a recreational centre was flooded in 2005, prompting the Cross River State government to access a facility from the International Development Agency (IDA) to finance its rehabilitation.

“The World Bank in collaboration with the Ministry of Water Resources and the Cross River State Water Board Limited (CRSWBL) contracted Lilleker Brothers Limited (LBL) to construct a water treatment plant, with the second phase being the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper