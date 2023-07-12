Speaker Orders Investigation Into Delayed Relocation Of Apo Traders





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has instructed the yet-to-be-constituted House Committee on Public Petition to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the extensive delay by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) in signing the lease agreement for the relocation of the renowned Apo traders and mechanics to their proposed permanent site in Waru.

This delay has persisted for an astounding 13 years.

The Speakers directive followed a formal presentation of a petition on the said failed land deal by the deputy Chairman House Adhoc Committee on media and publicity Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu on Tuesday on the floor of the house on behalf of the Apo trades Association.

Presenting the petition Hon. Ugochinere who represents Ideato North and South federal constituency said “Mr speaker Sir I have a petition by the Apo trades Association seeking the intervention of the House regarding their unfair, unjustice and incessant relocation…





Source: Leadership Newspaper