Thunderstrike Kills 3 Suspected Kidnappers In Kwara





Thunderstrike has reportedly killed three suspected kidnappers in the Oro- Ago community in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident happened on Monday.

A viral video of the incident showed that the victims of the thunderstrike were suspected members of an eight-man kidnap gang, who reportedly operated in Iwo, Osun state about two weeks ago.

The video clip showed decomposing bodies of three young persons already burnt beyond recognition in a bush.

The voice in the short video clip said that: “We are members of the vigilance team in Igbomina Kwara. Our efforts against those perpetrating evil and kidnapping people in our area had yielded fruits.

Thunder struck them dead. Three of them. God will continue to make us successful against the evil doers. We shall overcome them all by the grace of God. Thank you all”.

A source close to Oro-Ago Development Union (ODU) confirmed the incident, adding that members of the vigilance team in the area…





Source: Leadership Newspaper