Tinubu Appeals For Patience, Assures Of Palliatives For Fuel Subsidy Removal





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Wednesday in Abuja assured Nigerians that the framework for palliatives to remedy the effects of fuel subsidy removal was being worked out, assuring that the decision was in the best interest of the country, especially in guaranteeing future prosperity.

President Tinubu, who received 18 former governors who served alongside with him in 1999 otherwise known as Class of 1999, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, appealed for more patience from Nigerians, while the government will increase effort, speed up the process and ensure a full-proof social security structure that will not be compromised, especially in cash-transfer.

“I understand that our people are suffering yet there can be no childbirth without pain. The joy of childbirth is the relief that comes after the pain. Nigeria is reborn already with fuel subsidy removal. It is a rebirth of the country for the largest number over a few smugglers.

“Please tell the people to be a little…





