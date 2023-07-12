Tinubu Asks Govs To Nominate Competent Persons Into Govt Parastatal Boards





President Bola Tinubu has called on governors across party lines to nominate competent individuals for appointment into Boards of government parastatals.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, disclosed this in a communique after an emergency meeting of the Forum on Tuesday.

Recall that the President had on June 19 approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned Companies.

A statement released by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, however, said Boards Commissions, and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1 Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are excluded from the president’s directive.

Governor Abdulrazak said, “members also resolved to commend the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Bola Ahmed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper