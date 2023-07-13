AbdulRazaq Seeks Efficient Management Of Education Trust Fund





Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has sent two Executive Bills to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage, namely

Kwara State Education Trust Fund Amendment Bill 2023 and Environmental Protection Agency Amendment Bill 2023.

The Bills were contained in separate messages the governor addressed to the speaker of the House, Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu and read during yesterday’s plenary.

The governor said Kwara State Education Trust Fund Amendment Bill aimed to amend the law for more efficient management of the trust fund created by law to streamline membership of the board of trustees and staffing of the trust fund towards achieving cost saving and enhancing efficiency.

The governor said the Environmental Protection Agency Amendment Bill 2023 seeks to amend the principal law to increase the penalties for violation of certain offences created under the law.

He said the bill when passed would increase the penalties for commiting sanitation offences under…





Source: Leadership Newspaper