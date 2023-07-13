Alleged Trafficking: Appeal Against ASCSN President Bola-Audu’s Acquittal False – Lawyer  





The report of a purported appeal by the federal government against the judgement of a High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Maitama District of Abuja, which discharged and acquitted the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Comrade Innocent Bola-Audu, has been described as false and misleading.

Barrister Babatunde Adewusi, Counsel to Comrade Bola-Audu, at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, called on the general public to ignore and discountenance what he called sinister plots by some individuals, seeking to mislead them in order to deny his client his rightful office and leadership of ASCSN.

Recall that few months ago, the Court had cleared Comrade Bola-Audu of the charges of human trafficking brought against him by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Barrister Adewusi described the latest report of a purported appeal being considered by the Federal Government as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper