Bauchi Agric Agency Sensitises Farmers On Flood Management





In its efforts to mitigate the impact of flooding on the socio-economic well-being of farmers, the Bauchi State Agricultural Development Programme (BSADP) has sensitised farmers in the state on appropriate flood control to avert losses.

LEADERSHIP reports that in 2022, flooding killed 29 people; 2,934 others were affected in 250 different locations spread across the 20 local government areas of the state. Similarly, 8,457 houses were destroyed, 4,500 farmlands submerged, while 32 people were injured and 26 roads cut off.

Speaking during the one-day sensitisation training in Gwaram village of Alkaleri local government area of the state, the programme manager of BSADP, Abubakar Ja’afaru Ilelah said the aim is to encourage more farmers to cultivate their farmlands and guarantee food security in the state.

The programme manager represented by the director of extension of BSADP, Malam Ya’u Muhammad, said, the sensitisation workshop was designed to educate farmers in all the three…





Source: Leadership Newspaper