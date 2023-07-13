Concerned Citizens Seek Security Agencies’ Intervention In Opu-Nembe Crisis





Some concerned citizens of Opu-Nembe in Bayelsa State led by 28 Chiefs, have called for the intervention of security agencies in the crisis ravaging the community.

The concerned citizens, who lamented that they have been expelled from the community by youths led by their President, Mr Moses Ayerite, cried for help over what they called the continued “organized humiliation, assault, intimidation” they were being subjected to.

The Chiefs at a press conference addressed in Yenagoa, the State capital under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Opu-Nembe, decried the alleged intimidation being meted out to them by youths of the community because of their relationship with the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the State, Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva.

Speaking on behalf of the Chiefs, Chief Keingmosuote Monday Degi expressed sadness that the relative peace being enjoyed in the community has been allegedly…





Source: Leadership Newspaper