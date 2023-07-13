EFCC Arrests 13 Chinese Over Allege Illegal Mining In Kwara





Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), have arrested 13 Chinese Nationals over offences bordering on illegal mining activities, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The offence is contrary to, and punishable under Section 1(8) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, 1983.

The suspects, a female and 12 males were arrested on Wednesday at the Government Reserved Area (GRA) Ilorin, the state capital following credible intelligence about their activities which included but not limited to, illegal mining and non-payment of royalties to the Federal Government as required by law.

The suspects are Guo Ya Wang (36), Lizli Hui (42), Guo Jian Rong (36), Lizh Shen Xianian (37), Lishow Wu (26), Guo Pan (38), Lia Meiyu (53), Guo Kai Quan (36) Lin Pan (50).

Others are Ma Jan (38), Wendy Wei Suqin (31), Li Zhinguo Wei (29) and Xie Zhinguo (53).

Prior to their arrest, discrete investigations on the activities of illegal mining operators in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper