First Lady Provides N250,000 Aid To TradeMore Estate Flood Victims





The victims of the devastating flood that occurred on June 23, 2023, at TradeMore Estate in Lugbe, Abuja, have received much-needed support from the Renewed Hope Initiative, led by the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

During a brief event, the First Lady’s representative, the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima expressed heartfelt sympathy for the unfortunate incident.

According to a statement by the media aide of the first Lady, Busola Kukoyi, she acknowledged the unpredictable nature of future flood occurrences due to the ongoing rainy season but expressed hope that the outreach and intervention of the Renewed Hope Initiative would alleviate the victims’ suffering.

The First Lady emphasized that even though the initiative is still in the process of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), she could not ignore the dire situation in TradeMore Estate, as it falls within her jurisdiction.

Chairman of the Resident Association, Dr. Adewale Adenaike,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper