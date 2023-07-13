JUST-IN: NCAA Suspends All 737 Aircraft In Max Air Fleet





The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Wednesday, suspended all Boeing 737 aircraft in the fleet of indigenous airline operator, Max Air, with immediate effect.

The suspension conveyed in a letter with reference number, NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363, dated July 12, 2023 titled, ‘Suspension of Parts A3 and D43 of the Operations Specifications Issued to Max Air with Immediate Effect,’

signed by the Agency’s director of Operations, Training and Licensing, Capt. Ibrahim Bello Dambazau, on behalf of director general of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the Authority has constituted a team of inspectors to conduct an audit on all Boeing 737 in the airline’s fleet.

The decision followed incidents involving the Boeing 737 aircraft in the fleet of Max Air.

The letter reads, “The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) hereby suspends Parts A3 (Aircraft Authorization) and D43 (Aircraft Listing) of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air Ltd. with regards to the operations of the Boeing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper