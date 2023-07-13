Katsina Gov Partners With UK Institute To Tackle Infectious Diseases





The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda in his effort to revolutionize the healthcare sector has initiated a groundbreaking partnership with the Wellcome Sanger Institute at the prestigious School, in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

The collaboration aims at establishing a centre of excellence in Katsina, to become the first of its kind in the northern part of Nigeria dedicated to combating infectious diseases.

Founded to sequence the human genome, the Wellcome Sanger Institute today is a biomedical research centre recognized globally for undertaking large-scale science that forms the foundations of knowledge in biology and medicine.

Governor Radda’s recent visit to the Wellcome Sanger Institute has showcased his commitment to improving healthcare and fostering international collaborations, during his visit, the Governor was accompanied by esteemed individuals, including Ibrahim Ingawa, a student and scholarship recipient from the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), a lecturer a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper