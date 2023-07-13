Mines Ministry Takes Delivery Of Airborne Survey Geodata Of Southwest





The Mineral Sector for Economic Diversification Project (MInDiver) under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) yesterday handed over high resolution airborne geophysical survey data of Southwestern Block of Nigeria to the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) in Abuja.

LEADERSHIP reports that the World Bank-funded MinDiver Project is an agency fashioned to support the implementation of the Roadmap for the growth and development of the Mining industry in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the MinDiver project coordinator, Engr Sallim Salaam, said it was another landmark achievement in geodata acquisition towards attracting meaningful investment in the Nigerian mining sector.

He said: “A high resolution airborne survey conducted over the proof of concept areas in the southern western block of Nigeria has been completed, processed and interpreted, while the same is being carried out in the remaining part of the court.

“Therefore, what we are doing today is to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper