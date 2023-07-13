My Vision For AUN-New VC





Dr. DeWayne Frazier is the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Yola-based American University of Nigeria (AUN). In this interview with HENRY TYOHEMBA, he speaks about his vision to drive new changes in the institutions, among other issues.

How has it been coming to Nigeria and AUN?

I’ll start out by telling you all that. I can’t say I was surprised, but I was very happy with the reception that I’ve received. Traveling around Adamawa state and right now it gets a really bad reputation from Western media, it gets a bad reputation from you know quite a few entities around the world saying oh, this place is unsafe this and that and I was urged not to come and not do that. And so, when I got there, I told people and I was just telling the students when they’re asking about safety, it’s like I feel much more safe there than I feel in Chicago, New York and other places. I mean, I’m treated so well. The American University of Nigeria has been like the people, the faculty, the staff, but not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper