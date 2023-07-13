Security Group Lauds Military For Successful Peacekeeping Mission in Guinea Bissau





National Security Assessment Group (NSAG) has lauded the role of the Nigerian military in bringing peace and stabilisation in various parts of the world.

The group in a press release on Thursday welcomed back to the country the eighty-four (84) Nigerian Soldiers who served in the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea Bissau.

The press release signed by NSAG National Coordinator, Ismail Aliyu also noted the commendation trailing the performance of Nigerian troops in the United Nations Interim Security Force (UNISFA) for Abyei.

The Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander UNISFA, Maj Gen Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr is a Nigerian. The 160 strength Nigerian Contingent Force to UNISFA is commanded by Col E. J. Nkwereuwen.

NSAG said reports from various countries where Nigerian troops are engaged in peacekeeping say they have continued to be discipline, loyal and submissive to constituted authority.

According to NASG “We cannot be happy enough that we now have a Chief of Defence…





Source: Leadership Newspaper