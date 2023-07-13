Subsidy Removal: Be Patient, Palliatives Will Come, Tinubu Tells Nigerians





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday in Abuja urged Nigerians to exercise patience as the framework for palliatives to ameliorate the hardship brought on by the petrol subsidy removal were being worked out.

He, however, gave assurance that the decision was in the best interest of the country, especially in guaranteeing future prosperity.

President Tinubu made this call when he received the Class of 1999 governors, made up of 18 governors who were his contemporaries, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He appealed for more patience from Nigerians, while assuring that the government will speed up the process and ensure a full-proof social security structure that will not be compromised, especially in cash transfer.

“I understand that our people are suffering, yet there can be no childbirth without pain. The joy of childbirth is the relief that comes after the pain. Nigeria is reborn already with fuel subsidy removal. It is a rebirth of the country for the largest number over a few…





Source: Leadership Newspaper