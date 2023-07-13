Tinubu Supporters Laud Ex-FCT Minister Of State, Aliyu





Nigerians Unite For Tinubu/Shettima Mandate (NUFTS), Kogi State chapter, has lauded what they described as “the gallant and defiant strides” of Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, in the face of numerous challenges encountered during her time in office, and in the course of her championing the campaigns for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidency.

The accolades were made in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, after the meeting of the State Executives of the group and all its 21 Local Government coordinators.

The group stated that Aliyu went all out to ensure the gospel of Renewed Hope got to all the nooks and crannies of Kogi State.

According to them, her support “salvaged their campaigns” to canvas and mobilise for votes for the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima during the February presidential election and subsequent elections.

The group further noted the “dignity and resilience with which she discharged her official responsibilities under the last…





Source: Leadership Newspaper