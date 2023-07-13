Zamfara Professionals Task Gov Lawal On Good Governance





Citizens of Zamfara State under the auspices of Zamfara Professionals in Abuja, have tasked the State Governor, Dr. Dauda Lawal, on good governance in order to salvage the State from underdevelopment and insecurity.

At a dinner with the Governor in Abuja on Wednesday night, the Professionals, who are mostly civil servants in federal ministries and workers in private establishments in FCT, asked the new State government to prioritise security, education and agriculture in order to improve Zamfara people’s standard of living and engender overall development of the State.

Responding to comments and questions from the Zamfara Professionals, Governor Lawal said that the state he inherited was bankrupt when he took over power on May 29.

The governor stated, “I believe in the history of our state, this is the first time where professionals and people of Zamfara State are here to interact.

“I am delighted to hear some of the comments made. It is indeed incredible.

“The Zamfara State…





Source: Leadership Newspaper