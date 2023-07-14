Bears Dominate As Investors Lose N1.58trn In 2 Days





Bears took grasp of the capital market, on Wednesday and Thursday, propelling investors to a cumulative loss of N1.58trillion within two days.

On Wednesday, the domestic equities market succumbed to sell pressure as the overall market capitalisation shed N882 billion, ending its five-day winning streak.

Similarly, yesterday, the bears continued to dominate the local equities market yesterday as the overall capitalization succumbed to a second successive loss with a decline of N707 billion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) shed 1,297.99 points, representing a loss of 2.03 per cent to close at 62,748.94points. Also, market capitalisation declined by N707 billion to close at N34.167 trillion.

The yesterday’s downturn was driven by price decline in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Eterna, Nigerian Breweries, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and Nigerian Exchange Group.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment closed negative,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper