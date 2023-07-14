Court Verdict Nullifying DSS Arrest Of Emefiele Rendered Charge Against Him Mere Academic Exercise – Lawyers





Renowned civil society group, Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, has hailed the Friday’s judgment of Hon. Justice Bello Kawu of the FCT High Court setting aside, quashing, invalidating and nullifying the arrest, detention and interrogation of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

In a release by the group in Abuja shortly after the latest judgement was delivered on Friday, the Convener, Mr. Kingdom Okere Esq., called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dispel opinions that the detention of Mr. Emefiele was not political by directing the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately comply with and bring into effect the full orders of the Court.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must show the world that the arrest and detention of Mr. Godwin Emefiele for over a month by the DSS is not political by directing the Director General of the DSS to immediately comply and bring into full effect the orders of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper