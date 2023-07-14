Federal Govt Didn’t Appeal Verdict On ASCSN President





Barrister Babatunde Adewusi who is legal counsel to president of the Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN), Innocent Bola Audu has denounced a false and deceptive report regarding the federal government’s appeal against the judgment of the High Court of Justice in Maitama. The court had previously discharged and acquitted Audu.

He addressed the media in Abuja, urging the public to disregard the manipulative efforts of certain individuals who seek to mislead them.

Several months ago, the court absolved Audu of charges related to human trafficking that had been brought against him by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Adewusi described the recent report as both mischievous and an attempt to undermine Audu’s rightful claim as the ASCSN President, preventing him from assuming office based on the FCT High Court’s judgment that exonerated him of all allegations.

In the ruling, Justice Charles Agbaza concluded that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper