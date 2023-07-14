Federal Govt Recommits To Ending Farmers/Herders Clashes Through Pasture Devt





The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday assured stakeholders of an end to persistent farmers/herders clashes through the implementation of the National Pastures Development Programme (NAPDEP).

The assurance came as Nigeria marked the 2023 National Pasture Planting Day at Brooklyland Ranch, Dafara, Kuje, Abuja yesterday.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Ernest Umakhihe said the declaration day was borne out of the federal government desire to achieve the goal of the NAPDEP which is focused on promotion of production of forage for all year-round livestock feeding and export.

Represented by Engr Abubakar Jibril, he noted that He noted that the day is part of the federal government’s concerted efforts in transforming the livestock industry and drastically lessen herders’ conflicts within the country.

He said , “You may wish to note that pastures development plays an important role in the livestock industry because it is an economic source of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper