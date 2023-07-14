Film Maker, Umanu Elijah, Makes Case For Nigerian Youths





Popular film maker turned youth ambassador, Umanu Elijah, has lamented challenges faced by Nigerian youths, and urged Federal and state governments to address their lingering plight.

In a statement issued during the week, the award winning film maker noted that about 80% of our political class in the country today started as youth.

According to him, the political elites are aware of the power that lies underneath the young force, and that’s why they are doing everything possible to make the country’s political system scary and unattractive for the youth to get involved in it.

“They make it look like an occultic society, where you have to bathe yourself in the stream of Vibranium before you can get involved. But as citizens, we should never turn our back on a threatened danger and try to run away from it. If we do that, we will double the danger,” Elijah stated.

The film maker, however, posited that engaging youths would prepare them for a better future instead of engaging in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper