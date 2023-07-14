IGP Flags Off Payment Of N535m To Deceased Officers’ Next Of Kins





The acting inspector-general of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has flagged-off the distribution of cheques worth over N535 million to cover insurance benefits to next-of-kins of officers, who paid the supreme price and those who have suffered permanent deformities in the course of discharging their lawful duties.

Speaking at the event at the Force headquarters in Abuja on Friday, the IGP said the total sum of cheques presented to 68 families of deceased officers and those injured or rendered disabled in the line of duty captured under the Group Life Assurance 2022/2023 policy year amounts to N535,618,788.44.

The IGP reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force under his watch firmly believes that human life is valuable, and prioritises the well-being of officers and men of the Force.

He stated that his leadership will promptly fulfill the obligation of providing insurance and other benefits to all police personnel who have sacrificed immensely for our beloved country by providing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper