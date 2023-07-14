Insecurity: Zamfara Gov Commiserates With Police Over Killing Of Personnel





Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has commiserated with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on the death of its officers in separate attacks in the State.

Six Mobile policemen on duty were killed at Sakajiki Village and Nahuche junction within four days in Bungudu local government area of the State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the governor condoled with the families of the slain policemen, adding that the State Government was deeply pained by the circumstances leading to the merciless killing of the Police officers, who were on duty to protect lives and properties.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, Lawal prayed to God to give the Nigeria Police Force and the families of the policemen the strength to bear the great loss.

The statement reads in parts: “On behalf of the Zamfara State Government, I deeply commiserate with the Nigeria Police Force and families of gallant policemen assassinated in separate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper