NJC Recommends CJN’s Son, 22 Others For Appointment As Judges





The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Olukayode Ariwoola Junior, son of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, for appointment as a Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

Ariwoola Junior was recommended for the Federal High Court bench along with 22 others, who passed the screening and interview of the Council.

Apart from the 23 nominees for the Federal High Court, NJC also sought appointment of one Khadi for Kaduna State and four other Khadis for Kano State Sharia Court of Appeal.

A statement by the Director of Information of the Council, Mr Soji Oye, released on Friday indicated that Hon. Kadi Muhammad Aminu Danjuma is to be appointed as Grand Khadi for Kaduna State.

Besides, four others are to be appointed as Khadis for Kano State Sharia Court of Appeal and they are Muhammad Adam Kadem, Salisu Muhammad Isa, Isa Idris Sa’id and Aliyu Muhammad Kani.

The statement said that all recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after…





Source: Leadership Newspaper