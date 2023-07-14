Obey Judgment On Ministerial Slot For FCT Indigenes, Reps Tell Federal Govt





House of Representatives has urged the federal government to comply with the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the ministerial slot for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) indigenes in the Federal Executive Council.

The House also urged the President to appoint an indigene of FCT as a Minister in the next cabinet appointments, in line with the constitutional obligation to treat all Nigerians equitably.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Abdulrahman Ajiya Hon. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi at plenary.

Moving the motion, Ajiya recalled the judgment by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on January 15, 2018, between HRH Musa Baba Panya vs President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and which affirmed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is entitled to a ministerial slot in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He said, “Aware of the combined effect of Section 147(1) (3), 14(3) and 299 of the 1999 Constitution, that indigenes of the FCT-Abuja are entitled to Ministerial…





Source: Leadership Newspaper