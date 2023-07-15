Distribution Of N500bn Palliatives Skewed Against North – Kano Governor





The mode of distribution of the federal government’s N500 billion palliatives for small-scale industries in the country is not fair to the North, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said.

The governor who spoke through his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam in Kano yesterday, said the distribution was heavily in favour of Lagos State and the South-South zone.

The federal government had announced support for small-scale industries across the geopolitical zones through the Bank of Industry.

The deputy governor’s press secretary, Ibrahim Shu’aibu, quoted the governor as saying that according to the mode of distribution of the fund, Lagos would be allocated 47%, the South-South will get 17% while other regions will receive lower amounts.

Governor Yusuf said at a meeting with representatives of the Kano Cooperative Society at Government House in Kano that this is unfair, unconstitutional and illegal.

He urged the National Assembly and other relevant authorities to take…





Source: Leadership Newspaper