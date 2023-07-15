Hallmark VC Harps On Discipline, Quality Research For Nation Building





The Vice-Chancellor, Hallmark University, Ijebu Itele, Ogun State, Prof. Segun Odunola, has emphasized the need for quality research and discipline in the nation’s ivory towers, expressing confidence in the ability of the university to produce skilled graduates capable of contributing to national development.

Professor Odunola disclosed this while dwelling on the need for the students of the institution to have good conduct and ethos such that would help them contribute to national development in their future endeavors.

He, however, charged the students of the institution to be good ambassadors and as well cultivate good virtues and act of discipline.

He said the Institution has a wide range of courses both in the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences tailored to meet the demands of today’s dynamic business world.

“Prospective students can choose from programmes such as Mass Communication, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Economics, International Relations,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper